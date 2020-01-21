|
|
I cannot bring the old days back Your smile I cannot see, I can only treasure memories Of days that used to be. Love always, Wayne ¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯ I think of things you used to say And all that you would do, At some point, every single day, My thoughts will turn to you. To lose you was a bitter wrench, The pain cut to my core. I cried until my tears ran out And then I cried some more. This wouldn't be your wish for me That I'd be forever sad So I try to remind myself Of the happy times we had. I know I can't be with you, mom And you can't be with me But safe inside my heart you'll stay, That's where you'll always be. Missing you, with love, Christine, Steve, Heather, Jaimee and Nathan
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020