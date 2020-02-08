Home

Patricia Jane (Howlett) McKenzie

Patricia Jane (Howlett) McKenzie Obituary
It's with great sadness we announce the passing of Patricia J McKenzie who went peacefully at home early Tuesday morning, February 4th. She will be greatly missed by her sons Andrew (Trish) and Michael, and her beloved grandchildren Liam and Reid. Patti also leaves behind her sisters Marney (Alex) DeStephanis and family as well as Barbara (Chuck) Scarfone and family. Cremation has already taken place. We kindly ask that donations are made to the . We love you mom!
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020
