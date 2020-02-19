|
|
INGRAHAM, Patricia Joan (nee Hamilton) in Hamilton, Ontario on February 15, 2020 at the age of 90. Mother of Mike (Sandi) Penticton, B.C. and Nancy Pearce (Steve), Hamilton. Granny Pat to Erin Filion (Moe), Colin Pearce (Gilleen), Layla Claire (John), Sean (Lindsy), Owen (Katrina), Daniel and Liam Ingraham. Loving GG to Logan, Abigail, Keegan, Cole, Gabrielle, Paige, Penelope, Matilda and Vivian. Also survived by her sister Elizabeth Godard. Predeceased by her sister Fannie Awrey and brothers Kenneth and Gordon. Pat led a long and enriched life, but most important to her was her loving family. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, BURLINGTON (905.527.0405) on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. with Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Central Presbyterian Church or the . Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020