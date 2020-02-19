Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Ingraham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Joan Ingraham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Joan Ingraham Obituary
INGRAHAM, Patricia Joan (nee Hamilton) in Hamilton, Ontario on February 15, 2020 at the age of 90. Mother of Mike (Sandi) Penticton, B.C. and Nancy Pearce (Steve), Hamilton. Granny Pat to Erin Filion (Moe), Colin Pearce (Gilleen), Layla Claire (John), Sean (Lindsy), Owen (Katrina), Daniel and Liam Ingraham. Loving GG to Logan, Abigail, Keegan, Cole, Gabrielle, Paige, Penelope, Matilda and Vivian. Also survived by her sister Elizabeth Godard. Predeceased by her sister Fannie Awrey and brothers Kenneth and Gordon. Pat led a long and enriched life, but most important to her was her loving family. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, BURLINGTON (905.527.0405) on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. with Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Central Presbyterian Church or the . Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -