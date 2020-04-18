|
With heavy hearts and great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Joyce Ruck on April 14, 2020 in her 83rd year. Beloved wife and best friend of Keith (deceased) for 50+ years. Joyce is now reunited in heaven with her twin sister June, brother Gary and brother in-law Al. She is survived by her special sisters Bev (Doug), Judy (Al) and sister in-law Irene, wife of Gary. Loving mother of Christopher (Lisa) and Cindy (Gerry). Proud grandmother of Lillian, Cameron, Patrick & Max. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Joyce was very active, she enjoyed many rounds of golf with Keith while wintering in Florida. Joyce will be missed by her many friends in the Red Hat Group along with the many friends & caring staff at Wentworth Heights where she resided. Not a day went by where she did not miss her husband Keith and her family finds peace and comfort in the fact that they are together again. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.dbancaster.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020