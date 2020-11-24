With profound sadness we announce that Pat has passed peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital Hospice with her son Dan and husband Doug by her side. She was predeceased by her much loved parents Ivy and Albert (Scoop) Roussel, best friend and travel mate sister Marie, Ivy and surviving sister Elsie. The extended Roussel and Wilson family relationships were very important to Pat as she developed deep relationships of caring well beyond the norm. Two close friends Faye Schellenberg and Marg Tardella were always there for Pat, and likewise Pat for them. They provided the warmth and comfort Pat needed and cherished in the past year. In the days prior to her passing, Pat had the most precious persons in her life with her; her treasured grandchildren Cassie and Brandon, son Danny, spouse Alyson and husband Doug. She was able to show her deep love for them one last time and they were able to show their love for her. Pat and Doug celebrated their 52nd anniversary at the hospital November 16th. Pat received many messages from friends and relatives around the world. The messages described Pat as a truly beautiful person, warm and genuinely kind, a very caring person, a person who took others into her life at their time of greatest need and an amazing creator of beautiful gardens. Many commented about her legendary memory, wonderful sense of humour and wit and even more wonderful smile. Pat never bought cards in the past 25 years, instead creating personalized cards with meaningful messages and pictures suitable for the occasion. The cards were often kept and collected by those fortunate enough to receive them. Others, on the Anniversary occasion described her marriage partnership with Doug (which started in Grade 11 at Parkside High School in Dundas, Ontario when she was 14) as a storybook, a true inspiration, a gorgeous testament to true love and commitment and a couple that was meant to be together. Pat had a wonderful life of fun and adventure. Her early years and first years of marriage were spent in Dundas, a town they both loved. During this time they also established a lasting bond with several of Doug's University friends and to this day they still travelled and partied with them. They left Dundas and her many friends to move to Ballantrae into a new home that they still have and also have loved for 43 years. Arriving in the Stouffville area, she of course became "the world's best hockey Mom". It was a new neighbourhood where new friends were easily made and lifelong relationships developed. There was the annual neighbourhood pig roast, formation of the gourmet group of five couples that lasted over 30 years, weekly get-together's with her girlfriends to laugh and play dominoes and a transformation of the house and yard into a place for kids and friends to enjoy recreation and Pat's incredible gardens. During her working life, Pat generally worked as an executive secretary at the Canadian Society of Laboratory Technology in Hamilton and ETA in Markham. After retirement about 20 years ago, Pat began a new life of adventure. While Pat and Doug had travelled to Europe in 1973 while pregnant, visiting 5 countries, her travelling took on a new dimension once retired. The humble and once shy couple from Dundas were able to travel the world. At the time Pat retired, Doug was asked to take a position as President of the Casino Division at the United States Playing Card Company in Ohio. Knowing he would be required to travel over 30 weeks per year outside of Canada, Pat was able to travel with him whenever appropriate. As a result, over the next 10 years Pat developed many strong relationships with people all over the world attending conventions in Europe and the US regularly and visiting many other countries and areas of the world. Pat and her sister Marie also became avid travelling companions at this time of their lives, cruising to places such as Alaska and the Panama Canal. The adventure of our lifetime was taking Cassie, Brandon, Alyson and Danny to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands; what a wonderful, special time that was for all of us! We would like to particularly thank some of the people who have lovingly cared for Pat; Dr. G Graham, Dr. M Barclay, Dr. Trinkaus and the special people at MSH's oncology unit. Due to Covid circumstances, there will be a private service for Pat in the Spring at Grove Cemetery in Dundas near the site of her parents she loved and worshipped so much. In the Summer of 2021, friends and relatives will be welcome to celebrate memories of Pat's life with Doug in her gardens at a time of their choosing. If you would like to send a message or make a donation in honour of Pat's life, donations will be directed to the Markham Stouffville Foundation - Oncology Department. Arrangements entrusted to O'Neill Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at oneillfuneral.ca