It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend on Monday, June 1st, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital at the age of 82. Pat was predeceased by her beloved husband David. Devoted and loving mother of Paul (Lynn) of Winnipeg, John (Janet) of Port Ryerse, and Mark of Burlington. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Stacey (Nate), Ashley (Jeff), Lauren, Matthew and Emma. Pat is predeceased by parents, Gerald Percy & Agnes Irene Cardwell. Pat was an accomplished musician, which is how she met the love of her life David. Along with this came her appreciation, love and support of the arts. Pat and Dave loved to entertain, their home was warm, welcoming, full of laughter and music. Pat and Dave's zest for travel took them to incredible destinations across the world and landed them many enjoyable years shared with family and friends at their Naples, FL condominium. We will remember Pat for her deep love of husband David and the adventures they experienced together, with family and friends for close to 50 years. A heartfelt thanks to all staff at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital, Hamilton General Hospital and LaSalle Park Retirement Community for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. Private family service will follow. If desired, expressions of sympathy to Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital or Hamilton General Hospital would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 11, 2020.