Patricia Kathleen McDonald
1945 - 2020
McDonald, Patricia Kathleen (Oncea). (1945-2020) With great sadness we announce the passing of Patricia McDonald on July 16th at Hamilton General  Hospital. Loving Wife of Gary (deceased) and devoted mother of Stephen (Samantha) and Jill (Adam Brown). Very proud grandmother of Molly and Matthew. She will be greatly missed by her sister-in-law Ellen Gregor, many nieces and nephews, and her loving friends. She was creative, fun, and the source of good conversation and great ideas. She leaves us with so many wonderful memories. Thank you to Hannah Green, Dale Wilson, and the many kind neighbours for their compassionate care and support. Many thanks to the caring staff of The General Hospital ICU West. Cremation has  taken place.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 23, 2020.
