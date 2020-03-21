Home

Patricia Kilgour Obituary
Patricia Kilgour Passed away peacefully in Hamilton, on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in her 78th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas Kilgour. Loving mother of Terrie (Jeorje), Tom (Daphne) and Steven. Wonderful grandmother of Adam (Rachael), Grant (Kairi), Graham (Felicia), Stephanie (Sam), Scott (Nicole), Brianne (Erin), Benjamin and Heather. Proud great-grandmother of Aili, Eliisu and MacKinnon. Survived by her sister Lynne (Gord). Cremation has taken place and due to health events, Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Canada.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020
