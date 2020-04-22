|
KIZBY, Patricia It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Kibzey (nee Plover) on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Alexander Place in Waterdown. She is survived by her husband Walter Kibzey, sister Dorothy (Edward) Davidson, brother Edward Plover, step-daughters Susan (Darryl) Van Deventer, Nancy (Cory) Payne and Karen (Keith) Dieroff. She will be missed by her grandchildren (Graham, Connor, Kaitlyn, Olivia, Christopher and Violet), nieces (Julia and Angela) and nephews (Michael, Tyler and Jason). Patricia will also be mourned by her extended family in southern Ontario and western Canada, including the Lischkas, Tryudas and Woznys. She was a long-time employee (and retiree) of the Halton Catholic District School Board, where she was known as an advocate for Special Education. She received her Masters of Education at Brock University. Patricia and Walter met later in life and enjoyed travelling, as well as spending time with many friends and a large family. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Alexander Place in Waterdown for years of attentive care. To commemorate Patricia's life, a funeral and celebration will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 22, 2020