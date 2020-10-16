Passed away at West Haldimand General Hospital, Hagersville, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 due to complications from COPD and lung cancer. Pat was in her 91st year and was predeceased by her husband Bill in 2007. She was a devoted and loving mother to Greg and his wife Carolle of Hagersville and Dale and her husband Jerry of Haliburton. Gramsy was very proud of her granddaughter Michelle Hodgson and they enjoyed many lunches together throughout the community. Pat was the curious and interested Aunt of the Gibson and Baigent nieces and nephews and their families. Pat looked forward to visits with her only "grand-dog" Hali. Pat was very grateful for living independently in her family home in Cayuga until recently. Pat enjoyed her outings, travels and card games with Gladys and the girls. We are extremely thankful for Marilyn, Luke and Jim Rohrbach for going above and beyond as great neighbours and friends. We would like to thank Dr. Greg Teitelbaum and both nurses Jakki and Miranda on the Inpatient Unit at West Haldimand General Hospital for the great care they provided Pat at the end of her life. Also, we are extremely grateful for the ongoing care provided by Dr. W. J. Bulger throughout Pat's life. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the West Haldimand General Hospital and Healthcare Foundation or the Alzheimer Society of Haldimand-Norfolk. Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Miller Funeral Chapel 29 Cayuga St. N., Cayuga ON from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 at Riverside Cemetery in Cayuga. Due to Covid and provincial mandates, all attendees will be required to bring and wear a mask as well as maintain physical distancing at all times. Restrictions on attendants at the visitation and service will be in effect.