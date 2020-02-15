|
Passed away peacefully after a brief illness at her home on Friday, February 7, 2020, in her 89th year. Predeceased by her husbands Bennett Purchase and Arthur Palmer. Survived by her loving son Michael (Theresa). Loving grandmother to Nathan (Hailey) and Philip. The Palmers were special additional family members for Patricia. Patricia will be missed by her many family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Amica and to Dr. Zou for the care and support they gave to Patricia and her family. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 7 East Avenue South, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. A chapel service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. An interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a . Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020