After a courageous battle with cancer, Pat passed away at The Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice on April 30, 2020. Patricia was pre-deceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Ralph (2013). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Leanne, and Tim (Kelly) and daughter-in-law Tammy. Dearly loved grandmother of Marissa Cook (Braedon) and Michael McConnell, Jessica McConnell, and Robin and Brooke McConnell. Dear sister of Lorraine Gris (Ron). Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and several life-long friends. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. A special thank-you to the staff at The Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice who helped Pat keep her dignity and keep comfortable. If friends desire, donations may be made to The Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice in Patricia's memory. Friends are welcome to leave a message of condolence at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 1, 2020.