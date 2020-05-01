Patricia Margaret (Jervis) McConnell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a courageous battle with cancer, Pat passed away at The Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice on April 30, 2020. Patricia was pre-deceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Ralph (2013). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Leanne, and Tim (Kelly) and daughter-in-law Tammy. Dearly loved grandmother of Marissa Cook (Braedon) and Michael McConnell, Jessica McConnell, and Robin and Brooke McConnell. Dear sister of Lorraine Gris (Ron). Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and several life-long friends. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. A special thank-you to the staff at The Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice who helped Pat keep her dignity and keep comfortable. If friends desire, donations may be made to The Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice in Patricia's memory. Friends are welcome to leave a message of condolence at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved