We wish to express our appreciation and sincere thanks to relatives, friends, and neighbours, for their expressions of sympathy on the recent loss of our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother; Patricia Margaret Sweeny (nee Porter) who passed away on October 18, 2020. We also want to thank the congregation and ministers (Rev. Dr. Michael Brooks and Rev. Martha Reynolds) of Port Nelson United Church in Burlington. Your words of comfort, cards, donations, flowers, thoughtfulness and support during our time of loss will always be remembered with great affection and gratitude. Patrick, Michael, Paul, John, Cara and families



