Patricia Margaret SWEENY
We wish to express our appreciation and sincere thanks to relatives, friends, and neighbours, for their expressions of sympathy on the recent loss of our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother; Patricia Margaret Sweeny (nee Porter) who passed away on October 18, 2020. We also want to thank the congregation and ministers (Rev. Dr. Michael Brooks and Rev. Martha Reynolds) of Port Nelson United Church in Burlington. Your words of comfort, cards, donations, flowers, thoughtfulness and support during our time of loss will always be remembered with great affection and gratitude. Patrick, Michael, Paul, John, Cara and families

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Port Nelson United Church
OCT
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Port Nelson United Church
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Port Nelson United Church
OCT
24
Interment
Burlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
October 24, 2020
Patricia is fondly remembered and loved by all of us in Louise and Vern's Sweeny Family. I recall, with great pleasure and excitement, our weekend visits to Pat and Patricia's house to play with my cousins, get our booster shots from Uncle Pat and have such a wonderful dinner! Dear and wonderful memories! Our love to everyone and we hope that we can see one another again soon. Jonathan, Melanie, Carlene, Megan and Patrick Sweeny.
Jonathan Sweeny
Family
October 24, 2020
She was a great "Mom" on the block when I was growing up. So much fun and so loving and nice. I'm glad to have known her so long ago! Peace to you all.
Janet Anderson
Neighbor
October 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
David Milne
October 23, 2020
Patricia's smile lit up the building at Pearl & Pine retirement. We miss her every day. Condolences to the Doc and all the family.
carl and Sybil MacLeod
Friend
October 23, 2020
I have such great memories from my childhood of time spent around you. I still have the memories of you in the kitchen at Rosslyn Drive, the giant rhubarb in the back, the great Canadian cooking. Not to mention me and Paul bringing garbage bags of smelt to store in your freezer! You were an amazing lady who made a great impact on my life, you will be missed. XXX
Jonathan Bell
Friend
October 22, 2020
Sincere Serenity
Carolyn Pigeau
October 22, 2020
Treasured Friend
David Premi
October 22, 2020
Blooming Heart
a loved one
October 21, 2020
Margaret Simpson
Friend
October 21, 2020
It was honour to know and love this woman. She welcomed the boys and me into her family with open arms. Her smile lit up a room and the twinkle in her eyes told you how wise she was. She and Doc had such a beautiful and full life together. Their love for each other was so heartwarming. ❤ Love you Patsy. LOVE AnnLiz, Carter, Palmer and Chandler Simpson
AnnLiz Simpson
Family
