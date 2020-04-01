|
Pat Welsh passed peacefully on March 27, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton at the age of 93. Pat was the wonderful mother of Scott Adams (London) and mother-in-law of Ruth Martin. She was the loving wife of her late husband, Robert Welsh (Hamilton). Pat was the proud grandmother (Grammie Pat) of Carolyn, Jonathan and Robert Adams. She was predeceased by her sister Gladys Maloney and her brothers Bill, Charles, Ronald and Bruce Gordon. Pat will be remembered fondly by her many friends, especially Anna and Armondo, and her extended family, including Russell Welsh, Barry Welsh and her niece Carol (Australia). Private funeral prayers were held at Cresmount Funeral Home (Hamilton). A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 1, 2020