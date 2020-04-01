Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Welsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Marion Welsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Marion Welsh Obituary
Pat Welsh passed peacefully on March 27, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton at the age of 93. Pat was the wonderful mother of Scott Adams (London) and mother-in-law of Ruth Martin. She was the loving wife of her late husband, Robert Welsh (Hamilton). Pat was the proud grandmother (Grammie Pat) of Carolyn, Jonathan and Robert Adams. She was predeceased by her sister Gladys Maloney and her brothers Bill, Charles, Ronald and Bruce Gordon. Pat will be remembered fondly by her many friends, especially Anna and Armondo, and her extended family, including Russell Welsh, Barry Welsh and her niece Carol (Australia). Private funeral prayers were held at Cresmount Funeral Home (Hamilton). A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -