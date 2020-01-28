Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mary Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Mary Evans Obituary
Patricia Mary Evans went to be with her Lord and Saviour Friday January 24, 2020 Reunited with parents the late Robert Evans and the late Mary Evans. Loving and sister of Douglas (Hayla) Carole MacVicar (Don) and Karen. Much loved Aunt of Beth (Simon) and David (Syd). Pat was a dedicated and caring teacher for many years with the Kitchener/Waterloo School Board and the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board. After her retirement she began an after school Bible club at Parkdale Elementary. Friends will be received at MacNab Presbyterian Church 116 MacNab St S. Hamilton. Thursday January 30 from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Private family interment to follow at Mount View Gardens. In Pat's memory donation to the Inner City Outreach Ministry (c/o 83 Second St N. Stoney Creek L8G 1Z2 or on line https://innercityoutreachministry.ca would be appreciated. On line condolences D V Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -