Patricia Mary Evans went to be with her Lord and Saviour Friday January 24, 2020 Reunited with parents the late Robert Evans and the late Mary Evans. Loving and sister of Douglas (Hayla) Carole MacVicar (Don) and Karen. Much loved Aunt of Beth (Simon) and David (Syd). Pat was a dedicated and caring teacher for many years with the Kitchener/Waterloo School Board and the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board. After her retirement she began an after school Bible club at Parkdale Elementary. Friends will be received at MacNab Presbyterian Church 116 MacNab St S. Hamilton. Thursday January 30 from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Private family interment to follow at Mount View Gardens. In Pat's memory donation to the Inner City Outreach Ministry (c/o 83 Second St N. Stoney Creek L8G 1Z2 or on line https://innercityoutreachministry.ca would be appreciated. On line condolences D V Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 28, 2020