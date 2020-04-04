Home

Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Patricia Mary GILMOUR

Patricia Mary GILMOUR Obituary
Peacefully at Juravinski Hospital on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in her 66th year. Former wife of Wallace Gilmour. Loved mother of Kelly Gilmour (John Reid), Michael (Michelle). Loving Nana of Brylynn, Malcolm, Natalie. Will be missed by her furry friend Max. Dear sister of Linda (Jeff Campbell) and survived by many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Goffin, nurse Anne, and all the staff at Juravinski Hospital for their excellent care. As per Patricia's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of her Life will be held at a later time. In Patricia's memory, donation to Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca "We Love You Forever Mum XOXO"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020
