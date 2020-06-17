Sadly, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, Patricia Mary Macdonald passed away of natural causes at the age of 94. She is survived by her husband, Alan Lawrence Macdonald. Patricia is survived by sons, Doug (Ava), Glenn (Donna) and Scott (Marianne), and predeceased by her son, Colin. Born June 10, 1926, Patricia was a wonderfully loving and gentle mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She married Alan Macdonald June 12, 1954. They recently had their 66th anniversary. Patricia spent her teenage years on Toronto Island, skating across in winter to go to school. As a young adult she worked at Clarkson-Gordon where she met Alan. Later on, she volunteered for the Red Cross and Cancer Society. She was a thoughtful and caring listener, a fabulous cook, an avid reader, and a kind spirit. She is already dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, cards for Alan would be appreciated. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Red Cross. Red Cross (Hamilton Branch - 400 King Street East, Hamilton ON L8N 1C3 Tel: (905) 522-8485). Please sign Patricia's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 17, 2020.