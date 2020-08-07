1/1
Patricia McLaughlin
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Patricia, at the age of 78, on July 27, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton. Patricia was born May 21, 1942 in New Waterford, Cape Breton and was the daughter of the late Tom and Regina McNeil. Patricia had a love of camping and going to the casino. Patricia is survived by her children Rick (Jean), Patricia, Wayne, Gina (Wilf). Grandchildren Rikki, Jamie, Cole, Billy, Michael, Kelsey, and Rylie. Great-grandchildren Madison, and Davis. Her brothers Frank (Debbie), Tommy (Sharon), Ron (Roxanne). Sisters Gloria (Sonny), Becky (Paul), Gail, Gloria. She was predeceased by her son Billy. Brothers Mickey, Ray, E.J. her sisters Helen, Adrienne (Bruno). Also many nieces, nephews and cousins. We would like to thank the staff and Dr. Adrienne Selbie at St. Peters 3W for there exceptional care. A mass will be held on August 13, 2020 at St. Anns at 10 a.m. Due to Covid, the mass is by invitation only.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 7, 2020.
