Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on February 14, 2020 in her 81st year. Beloved wife of Helmut for over 53 years. Devoted mother to James, John and Katharina. Proud Oma to Korina, Sloan, Sophia and Ansley. A wonderful wife, mom and Oma. Not a day goes by that we do not miss you. We were so thankful and blessed to have you in our lives. God has you in his arms, we have you in our hearts. The family will receive friends at DODSWORTH & BROWN Funeral Home, ANCASTER CHAPEL, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancsater, 905-648-3852 on Wednesday, February 19th from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. followed by a service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. If so desired, a donation o The in Pat's memory would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 18, 2020