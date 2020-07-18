Peacefully passed away at the Juravinski Hospital on Monday July 13, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Reginald and Evelyn Hornsby. Will be sadly missed and remembered by her many athletes and close friends. Pat was a accomplished athlete who represented Canada in the Pan America Games, coached for Canada in the PanPacific Games in Japan, coached for many years with the Hamilton Olympic Club and McMaster University. She was inducted into the McMaster Sports Hall of Fame, Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame and the Hamilton Gallery of Distinction. Pat loved Hamilton especially the Tiger Cats and was dedicated to all Canadian Sports and loved her dogs. As per Patricia's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. In Pat's memory, donations to the Hamilton-Burlington S.P.C.A. would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca