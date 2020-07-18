1/
Patricia P. (Pat) COLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully passed away at the Juravinski Hospital on Monday July 13, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Reginald and Evelyn Hornsby. Will be sadly missed and remembered by her many athletes and close friends. Pat was a accomplished athlete who represented Canada in the Pan America Games, coached for Canada in the PanPacific Games in Japan, coached for many years with the Hamilton Olympic Club and McMaster University. She was inducted into the McMaster Sports Hall of Fame, Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame and the Hamilton Gallery of Distinction. Pat loved Hamilton especially the Tiger Cats and was dedicated to all Canadian Sports and loved her dogs. As per Patricia's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. In Pat's memory, donations to the Hamilton-Burlington S.P.C.A. would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved