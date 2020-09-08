1/2
Patricia Trevellick passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on the night of September 4, 2020. Patricia is survived by her sister, Lily Harvey; children, Mark Trevellick and Kay Lemieux; grandchildren, Tia Trevellick and Nicole Lemieux. Patricia was born on March 17, 1940 in Portsmouth, England to Blanch and Ernest. After moving to Canada, Patricia began working at Joseph Brant Hospital, where she met many close friends that would remain with her until the end. Her family remember her as a caring mother, dedicated grandmother, and loyal friend. Patricia was an avid reader with a deep love for animals, and she was a regular donor and advocate for local animal organizations. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Burlington Humane Society and Ontario SPCA.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 8, 2020.
