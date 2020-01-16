|
|
Passed away at his home, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 55. Beloved husband of Cara Lee Angel. Loving father of Mitchell (Simmie) and Victoria. Predeceased by his parents Tibor and Judy Sereg and his sister Dorothy Dyment. Patrick will also be missed by his extended family and many friends. He will be fondly remembered for his incredible sense of humour and for being the consummate husband and father; a man who truly loved his family. Patrick was successful in all his professional and personal endeavours. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of Service of Remembrance at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. For those who wish, donations in memory of Patrick to the or the Burlington Humane Society, would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 16, 2020