June 24, 1953 - April 30, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Cecil Ryerson At Hamilton General Hospital on Thursday, April 30 2020. Dear Husband to Marellina Belforte, father to Scott and stepfather to Lewis, Dennis, and Misty Rieley (Tom) Loving Papa to Kaylee Ann and Kaden Shoppard and Christian and Owen Rieley. Great big brother to Pearl-Ann Prieur (Al), Patricia Lombardo (late husband Frank), Perry Ryerson (Angie), Pamela Cayuga (Mike), Philip Ryerson (Watson) Preston Ryerson (Christine). Pre deceased by parents Peter and Ann Ryerson, brothers Peter, Paul, and sister in law Sue Ryerson. He will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends also his fur friends Sadie and Jazz. Special thanks to Leo and Kim Wristen for all their love and support during this difficult time. We love you Pat, God came to get you so you're no longer in pain we'll miss you dearly Thank you for being you XOXO As per Patrick's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at A later time.



