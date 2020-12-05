On the evening of Wednesday, December 2, 2020, Pat passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer at St. Peter's Hospital, Hamilton at the age of 59. He is survived by his wonderful wife Ruby, and his two wonderful children Crystal (Paul), and Devon (Nardeen). Loving brother to his sister Bernadette, and nurturing and caring Poppy to Cameron, Lex, and Luke. He always put his family first. He was never a very emotional man but when he cared about something or someone his kind heartedness shined. He will be greatly and sadly missed by not only his family but also his friends. His kindness, willingness to help others and lend a helping hand when needed will never be forgotten by any of the people who had the chance to be a part of his life. Of course, last but not least was Pat's unrivalled hobby and interest in Nascar and all sorts of sports defined a big part of his life. He will always have a place in our hearts and his story will live on through his children, grandchildren, and great deeds he did throughout his life. His soul is now at rest and he is no longer suffering. We find solace in knowing that he is at peace and left this world with love and accomplishments. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwg.com