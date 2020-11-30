1/1
Patrick Daniel Galvin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts the family of Patrick Galvin announce his passing on November 27 at the age of 61. Pat was a loving husband to his wife Sugar Lips (Geri nee McGuinness) and he was an awesome father to his 3 children Widdle Duck (Conor), Baby Kie (Kieran) and My Bald Baby (Siobhan). Also sadly missed by his parents, Dan and Anne Galvin and his siblings Mike (Christine), twin Tim (Karen) and Nancy. Predeceased by his father in law Joe McGuinness and missed by mother in law Maura and sister and brother in law Joanne and Niven Peterson. Also grieving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides being a solid family man, Pat started his career as a Xray technician, then an ultrasound technician, before switching to accounting where he was awarded Mohawk College's Gold Medal, an award rarely given, and worked at HGK Partners for the last 15 years. Pat was a lover of trivia, baseball, family heritage and old movies. He was a long standing member of the Irish Canadian Club of Hamilton. Above all, Pat's funny sense of humour was enjoyed solely by him. Private service has been held and a celebration of life will take place in the future. In lieu of flower, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME. Share memories or leave a donation at dermodys.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved