It is with heavy hearts the family of Patrick Galvin announce his passing on November 27 at the age of 61. Pat was a loving husband to his wife Sugar Lips (Geri nee McGuinness) and he was an awesome father to his 3 children Widdle Duck (Conor), Baby Kie (Kieran) and My Bald Baby (Siobhan). Also sadly missed by his parents, Dan and Anne Galvin and his siblings Mike (Christine), twin Tim (Karen) and Nancy. Predeceased by his father in law Joe McGuinness and missed by mother in law Maura and sister and brother in law Joanne and Niven Peterson. Also grieving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides being a solid family man, Pat started his career as a Xray technician, then an ultrasound technician, before switching to accounting where he was awarded Mohawk College's Gold Medal, an award rarely given, and worked at HGK Partners for the last 15 years. Pat was a lover of trivia, baseball, family heritage and old movies. He was a long standing member of the Irish Canadian Club of Hamilton. Above all, Pat's punny sense of humour was enjoyed solely by him. Private service has been held and a celebration of life will take place in the future. In lieu of flower, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME. Share memories or leave a donation at dermodys.com