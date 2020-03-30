|
1934-2020 Peacefully, at St Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton, on Friday, March 27, 2020 in his 87th year. Patrick is survived by his sister Marie Sopinka, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sisters, Lila Thompson and Jessie Theoret; brother Clifford Wilson; and nephew Paul Theoret. Patrick was born in Winona, Ontario on February 6, 1934 to Gladys Hand and Harry Wilson. He was a long-time employee of Dofasco who loved to travel, enjoying twenty-five cruises and visiting countless countries. He was an avid sailor who spent many happy hours on his beloved sailboat, 'Tara', until giving it up a few years ago. He was a problem-solver who loved the challenge of learning new things and was often referred to as our resident handy-man. Patrick was always ready to lend a helping hand and will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. Patrick will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, Stoney Creek. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favourite charity would be appreciated. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 30, 2020