October 23, 1946-February 2, 2020 Surrounded by the love of his family, Patrick Harold passed peacefully away at the Hamilton General Hospital on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Adoring husband and best friend of Rose Joanne (nee Carrubba) for 49 years. Loving father of Gregory (Jillian), and Michael (Bex). Cherished Papa to Lucas, Jack, Ty, Madden, Mason and Mackenzie, whom he was longing to welcome and hold in his arms, his 6th grand child and to his surprise his first granddaughter. This was his only request he had of his doctors before leaving this world. Predeceased by his parents, Harry and Helen Randles (Maguire). Dear brother of Bob Randles (Carmen), and Maureen Randles. Brother-in-law of Sarah Varrasso (Alfredo, Deceased) and predeceased by brother-in-law Gus Carubba (Sharon). Loving uncle to his cherished nieces and nephews, Anna Corvaro (John), Denise Taccone (John), Jeff Carubba (Sheila), Steve Carubba, Stephanie Randles, Robert Randles, and Paul Randles (Allison, son Harrison). Patrick was a kind and generous man who was always there to help when needed. Although he was a man of few words, he held a heart full of love for his family and friends and was always ready and willing to give of himself when asked. His most treasured pass times were going to see his grandsons play hockey, babysitting Madden and Mason in Toronto, listening to his favourite band "Chicago", and the game of golf. As well, when the weather cleared from winter to spring and summer, you would always see Pat "manicuring" his lawn and garden and making sure his driveway was spotless. Special thanks to Dr. R. Allega and staff, Dr. D. Bednar and staff, Dr. N. Sne and staff, and all the wonderful doctors and nurses who cared for Pat at the Hamilton General Hospital. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held in Pat's honour on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Casablanca Inn, 4 Windward Dr., Grimsby from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.donaldvbrown.ca With loving memories, he will remain in our hearts. "We will always love you Papa, and you will be in our hearts and souls for eternity"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020