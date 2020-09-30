(aka "Mr. Toast") Jan 31, 1948 - Sept 26, 2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Patrick on Sept 26, 2020 at Heritage Green Nursing Home. Survived by his loving wife (and tireless caregiver) of 50 years, Linda, his daughters, Cindy (Todd Woods) and Shelly (Tyler Arsenault), and proud Papa to Myella, Brecken, Locklan, Rannon and Liadan. Brother to Connie (Danny Kataric), Carole (Bruce Dingwall) and John Rodic. Predeceased by brothers Ronnie, Brian and Eric. Patrick was an employee of Dofasco (hot mill) where he worked hard for his family for over 40 years. Even though Pat had many health challenges over the last few years, he never complained. He will be remembered fondly by many friends and family for his witty sense of humour, generous and loving heart and let's face it, his trademark stubborn personality. Cremation has already taken place. A celebration of his life to follow at a later date due to covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers, it was Pats wishes that donations be made in his name to: "Hamilton Tastebuds" to help feed at risk children in the hometown that he loved: via Paypal to: www.tastebudshamilton.ca
via e-transfer to: ceyk@sprc.hamilton.on.ca via cheque to: Social Planning and Research Council, please put "Hamilton Tastebuds" in subject/memo line