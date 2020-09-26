It is with sadness we announce the passing of Patrick at the age of 67. Pat suffered a double stroke on September 4th, and passed peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020. At the tender age of ten, Pat was struck by a car and suffered a traumatic brain injury. He remained in hospital for over a year having to learn to walk, talk and feed himself all over again. Pat was a fighter and never gave up. He was finally able to come home even though his life would be a struggle. Pat managed his life without complaint. He went to school and did fairly well considering his limitations. Pat was able to learn to drive and had his own 442 Olds cutlass which made him very proud. His favourite job was with Dell Pharmacy delivering prescriptions. Unfortunately Pat had to leave his position because side-effects from the childhood accident were starting to affect his body and mobility. They gave him a little retirement party that made him feel loved and appreciated. Pat remained friends with everyone there which was testament to the good person he was. As the years progressed other health issues started to make his life more difficult, but he still carried on. In 2003 Pat met and dated Cheryl. They married in 2011. What a beautiful day it was and we've never seen Pat so happy. Pat and Cheryl were able to enjoy their 9th anniversary together in August which was a blessing. Pat's life journey has ended now and we believe that he is resting in peace. Gone are any struggles and pain, but not our memories of him. He will be remembered for his funny little quirks, his happy-go-lucky attitude, his compassion for others and living life without complaint. Pat was predeceased by his Mom and Dad, Muriel Hazel and Alfred Shepherd and his oldest brother Noel. Pat will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Cheryl, his sister Dina (Georges), brother Tony (Diannia), Aunt Lorraine, his in-laws Shirley & Don Prosje, his friends and PSWs. Our thanks to the Hamilton General 7 South stroke team, nurses and support worker Kim for their compassion and care. A special thanks to his sister-in-law Diannia for taking Pat under her wing from the first time she met him. Di made sure that he had all the help that was available to make his life easier. Pat always ended a conversation with : "Thanks Di, I love you" and was answered with "You are welcome Pat, I love you too"! The family is so very proud of Pat. He had signed a donor card many years ago. Two people will be given the gift of sight because of his donation! Cremation has taken place and Pat will be laid to rest at White Chapel beside his father. Family will receive friends at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Saturday, October 3rd from 2 - 4 p.m. If you wish to remember Pat, a donation to The Good Shepherd or your local Food bank would be appreciated by the family.



