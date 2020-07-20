1/1
Patrick Thomas MAHER
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Patrick Thomas Maher at the age of 67. Predeceased by his mother Loretta and his brothers William, Ronald and James. He will be greatly missed by his sister-in-law Anne, his cousins, friends and nieces and nephews (Mike, Joe, Sue, Cath, Trish, and Rob). Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in his memory can be made to Juravinski Cancer Clinic. "Yesterday is gone, tomorrow has not come, you only have today - so let us begin". Saint Mother Theresa


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 20, 2020.
