Patti Cope


1952 - 05
Passed away suddenly on April 5, 2020. Loving wife of Douglas Cope for 48 years. Cherished mother of Mike and Lynn Cope, Christine and Steve Butcher, Lorraine and Trevor Hollings. Dear grandmother of Emily, William, Trina, Sylvia, Travis, Korbin and Austin. Sadly missed by her sister Susan Stevenson, brother David and his wife Linda Tait, as well as extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to any are welcome and appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 21, 2020
