1/
Paul Anthony MARRATTO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Joan Marratto for 45 years. Loving father of Beth (David) and April (Peter). Proud grandfather of Declan and Taylor; cherished son of Daphne and the late Norman. Dear brother of Lori (John) and Ted (Helen). Paul will be remembered for being larger than life with a loud laugh and a firm handshake but he was happiest being a helper, whether for his family, his church family, his work family, or his friends; Paul never hesitated to be there to help anyone and everyone. He was a genuine servant with a heart full of kindness for others. As per Paul's wishes, cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Paul to the Canadian Liver Foundation would be sincerely appreciated. "Oskee Wee Wee Oskee Wah Wah Holy Mackinaw Tigers ... eat em raw." www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved