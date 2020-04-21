|
We are sad to announce the passing of our son and brother, Paul Bradley James, who left us suddenly on April 15th, just after his 58th birthday. He will be greatly missed by his loving and devoted mother Sheila James, his sister Karen Steel, his brother-in-law Peter Steel, his aunts Von Case and Carol (Dan) Johns, his uncle Denny (Jackie) Laking, and many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father and best buddy Wesley (Johnny) James, his grandma Edna Laking and his uncle Randy Laking. Paul was born with Down Syndrome, but that did not stop him from having a full and active life. He was always friendly and full of life and was willing to help out in any way he possibly could. He was an enthusiastic participant in many Special Olympics events, including floor hockey, swimming, bowling and baseball, and many other Community Living Hamilton sports and outings in his youth and younger adult years. His warm demeanor, beaming smile and big hugs made him a joy to be around. He was loved by all including his special needs co-workers and the staff at Arc Industries and Community Living Hamilton during his adult years and he always enjoyed going to work and offering help to others. He did not let his disability get in the way of him contributing whenever and however he could. Many thanks to all of the amazing and compassionate first responders, who tried to save his life, and the ABC funeral home staff who went out of their way to make his mother more comfortable at this difficult time. Also many thanks to the staff at Community Living Hamilton, the Boris Clinic at McMaster and the many Darts drivers who looked out for him over the years. There will be no visitation or internment at this time. A donation to Community Living Hamilton or to the Down Syndrome Society would be a generous gift in recognition of Paul's life and the special needs community.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 21, 2020