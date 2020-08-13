1/1
Paul D. Jones
1957-09-16 - 2020-08-10
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul David Jones in Hamilton on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the age of 62. Predeceased by his parents Gord and Bev Jones. Beloved husband of 20 years to Nancy(nee Childs). Loving Father of Christopher (Jess), Tabatha (Mike) Amanda and JD. Grandfather to Krystal and Tessa. Brother to Susie (Ian), Todd (Estella) and the late Debra McIntyre. Paul will be missed by his nieces and nephews as well as his many friends at Pine Valley especially Kevin, Dar and Bev. Special thank you to Dr.Mayer's office and the Stoney Creek Dialysis unit where he was affectionately known as "Papa Green". Celebration of life to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Stoney Creek dialysis comfort fund would be appreciated.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 13, 2020.
