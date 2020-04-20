|
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Paul, who passed peacefully at his home on April 15, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Jackie and Mary, and by his brothers Greg and Jackie. He will be dearly missed by his wife Mary McNeil, his siblings Stephen (Colleen) of Windsor, Cheryl McNeil (Mark) of Hamilton and Lisa MacDonell (Ian) of Churchill in Manitoba, by his daughter Sarah, his stepchildren Jenifer, Andrew, Rachel and Joshua, his six grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, his many friends and by his partner Jeannie Mercer. Paul was born in Nova Scotia and was always a proud Cape Bretoner. He will be remembered for his love and dedication to his family, for his kindness, generosity and keen sense of humour. Cremation has taken place, and his ashes will return to his hometown to be buried with family. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later date and will be posted on the funeral home website once confirmed.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 20, 2020