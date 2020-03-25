|
Suddenly in his 67th year Paul Dunham ( Hammer) peacefully passed away in his sleep on March 22, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Bert and Ivy. Loving husband of the late Sharon Dunham, devoted father of Jesse Dunham (Ashley) proud grandfather of Daniel and Johnathan Dunham. Predeceased by sister Jenny and brothers Dave and Bob. Survived by brothers and sisters Ben, George and Millie. Mother in law Doris McDaniel, Brother in law to Pete McDaniel. Paul was a proud member of The Local 18 Carpenters Union in Hamilton for 30 years. Paul was also a long time Mason at Grand Lodge of A.F & A.M of Canada. Paul will be dearly missed by many family and friends. Upon Paul's request, he will be cremated and buried with late wife Sharon at Eastlawn Cemetery, 2280 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON. Due to circumstances beyond our control the funeral and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 25, 2020