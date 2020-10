Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Davis announce his passing in his 88th year. Paul is survived by his loving wife Rita ; his daughters Kathy (Andy) and Dawn (Joe), and his granddaughter Abby. Predeceased by his wife Carolyn. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid 19 a family service will take place at a later date.



