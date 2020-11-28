1951-2020 It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Paul at age 69. A good family man Paul especially loved to visit with his son Thomas and daughter-in-law Jennifer and grandchildren Scarlett and Baxter. His approach to life was one of self determination and lightheartedness. Always the jokester Paul was forever at the centre of the laughter at social and family gatherings. His humour was offbeat and infectious and his personality endearing. Paul's bout with cancer brought out his warrior spirit and his ultimate acceptance of his illness was full of stoicism and courage. Steadfast in his principles he carved his own path through life and remained true to himself in the process. Paul will be remembered by many including...Son Thomas (Jennifer); Grandchildren Scarlett and Baxter; Brothers Michael (Alison), Geoff, Bob(Marie); Sister Suzanne; Nieces Kristy and Jenna (Andy); Nephews John, Shane, Jason; Great Nephews Ben, Jack and Johnny. Also his many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. Paul is predeceased by his wife Ruth Baxter, his Parents Edward and Gertrude (Mahon) Scanlan and Sister Caroline. Many thanks to the entire Health Team at Bridgepoint Palliative Care for their compassionate and comforting care during Paul's final days. Goodbye for now Paul - " Move on down the road" with love. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced in future.



