|
|
It is with sadness that the family announces Paul's passing peacefully at St. Peter's Residence. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of over 50 years, Louise, daughter Karen (Sean) McPhee, granddaughters Morganne and Brenna, and brother Owen. Paul was born and raised in Hamilton and a proud graduate of Delta High School where he was on the water polo team. After university he became an accountant at Canadian Canners and then moved on to become Superintendent of Finance for the Hamilton Wentworth Board of Education, retiring in 1996. In Paul's retirement he enjoyed spending time with his wife Louise. He had a love for golfing, cheering for the Washington Redskins and the Hamilton Tiger Cats, vacations down south and being a very supportive, involved and proud grandfather. Forever in our hearts. The family would like to thank the caring staff at St. Peter's Residence, on Elm and Aspen units. A celebration of Paul's life will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 378 Wilson Street East with reception to follow. Donations in Paul's memory may be made to Diabetes Canada.