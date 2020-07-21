Passed away in his 69th year, surrounded by the love of his family. Paul will be deeply missed by his loving wife Judy and their two children Rachel (Wayne) and Ted (Becky). Dearly loved Papa to Timmy, Tia, Zachary, Savanah, Marlee and Collin. Great Papa to Ryker. Best friend of Marilyn D. Hill. Paul will be dearly missed by Zeus, man's best friend. Fondly remembered by his brothers Jeff (Irene), Chris (Pierrette) and sister, Susan (Keith). Will also be missed by Barb Plant and Sue Plant. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Doris Plant and brother Jonah. Special nephew to Cathy Plant and Betty Baron. Brother-in-Law to Millie, Eleanor (Phil), Dorothy and Corrine (Predeceased). Survived by his niece, nephews, great-nieces, cousins and friends. Paul worked as an Income Maintenance Officer from 1974 to 1980 on Six Nations and New Credit Reserve. He also worked as a Correctional Officer at Arrell and Syl Apps Youth Centre until his retirement in 2003. After retirement he taught a Law & Security Program for a private college. Smiley was highly involved in Happy Trails Club for over 50 years. He loved baseball, fishing, boating and riding in his Mustang. He also had a passion for cooking. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Paul's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to DENNIS TOLL FUNERAL HOME, 55 Charing Cross St., Brantford and messages of condolence may be left at www.tollfh.ca