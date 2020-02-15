Home

We Miss Our Son We pretend to be strong as we're dying within ourselves The daily struggle is stressing our minds and our health On the outside we smile for you to see we are okay Because we know you want us to be over it today But its killing us altogether, every inch of our being We miss you our son and its hard holding in our feelings We have come to terms we will no longer hide We love him so much and we carry him inside Love always, Dad and Mom, Kelly, Mathew, and Sean.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020
