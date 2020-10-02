Paul HRYSKIW

Christmas decorations will never be the same. Paul died peacefully at home September 26th leaving Joan and their children Pam, Jen, Paul and Steve. Steve and Chantal's children Sophie, Evie and Noah are a delight to us all and as Paul lost his mobility their hugs, "love you Grampas", lovely drawings and laughter meant the world to him. Anyone who knew Paul knows he would want you to befriend an animal and feed the birds. His favourite charities were Bear with Us and Toronto Wildlife Centre.



