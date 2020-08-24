Broek op Langedyke - Grimsby, Ontario Paul Groen has passed from life to death in the sure hope of the resurrection found in Christ his Lord. Paul was predeceased by his beloved wife Maartje Visser. We his children, Elly, John and Leanne, Jane and Jim, Mike and Marina, MaryAnn and John, Paul and Teresa and Bill loved him deeply. We grieve his loss and celebrate his life and victory in Christ. Paul's siblings are: Clarence and Ann (deceased), Henk and Ann (deceased), John and Nell, Marie and Steve, Jerry and Tena, Joe (deceased) and Betty. Paul has 22 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. We thank the staff at Shalom Manor, Grimsby, for the care shown to our father during his stay with them. To care for the aging is sacred work. A private family service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 25,2020, at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME. You may join via livestream by going to the funeral home website. Pastor Bruce Adema presiding. Internment to take place immediately following the service at Garden Lane Cemetery, 181 7Th Concession Road, Just West of Garden Lane, Flamborough, ON His soul has smiled in the embrace of his Lord who says to him: I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever has faith in me shall have life, even though he die. And everyone who has life, and has committed herself to me in faith, shall be raised up into the new creation. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com