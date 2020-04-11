Home

Paul KOCSIS


1932 - 02
Paul KOCSIS Obituary
KOCSIS, Paul February 15th, 1932 - April 8th, 2020 Peacefully passed away at Juravinksi Hospital in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Kovacs) for 54 years. Cherished father of Paul Kocsis (Stephanie) and proud grandfather to Kristina Kocsis. Dear brother of Peter (Mary) Lizàk, Erzsebet/Mihàly Kocsis and Godfather to Irene Gaudet and Melinda Kovacs. Predeceased by his parents Paul and Elizabeth Kocsis, and brothers Bela (Ica) and Janos (Iionka) Kocsis. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Canada and Hungary. Special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Juravinski Hospital for their care and compassion. Due to the current global situation, a private visitation and burial service has taken place. Donations to a in Paul's memory would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020
