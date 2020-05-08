Paul M. Arsenault, age 72, passed away at The Wellington Nursing Home in Hamilton on May 5, 2020. He was born July 24, 1947 in Welland, Ontario, to Alcide and Josephine (Burke) Arsenault, and graduated from Notre Dame College School in Welland. He married Angela Revell in Hamilton in 1968. Together they raised and loved two sons, Dylan and Dave, who are grateful for the example Paul set for them with his ethics, honesty, and stoicism. Paul contributed to many of Ontario's major highway projects during his 29 years of provincial government service, as a construction inspector, retiring in 1998. Known as "Trapper" to friends, Paul had a great love of the wild outdoors. He made many trips to Ontario's backcountry, canoeing and catching trout, and many more trips tent-camping with his loved ones. A man of few words but many pursuits, he played hockey and bridge, cycled, practiced yoga, and he was an accomplished DIY home renovator and gardener. He was a life-long fan of the Canadiens, Jays, and Tiger-Cats. Remarried in 1991 to Jane E. Scott, and welcomed Jane's children Scott, Brian and Carolyn to his family. Paul and Jane moved to Virgil, Niagara-on-the-Lake following Paul's retirement, and enjoyed many happy years together. Paul is survived by his sons Dave (Chantale Gauthier) and Dylan; step-children Scott (Vanessa) Barr, Brian (Michelle) Barr, Carolyn (Robert Theil); his grandchildren Max, Claire, Mason, Blake, Lauren, Jaime, Julia and Meghan; siblings Gerry (Cathy), Patricia (Lee Bailey), Anne Marie (Norm) Demers, and John (Julie). He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, and their children. Paul was preceded in death by wife Jane, his parents, and brother Robert. In accordance with Paul's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Paul has been interred with wife Jane at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Hamilton. A memorial and celebration of life event for Paul will be held following the lifting of public gathering restrictions. Contact Dave at memorialpaul47@gmail.com for memorial info. Thank-you to staff at The Wellington and Parkview for providing care and comfort. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer or Huntington Societies welcome.



