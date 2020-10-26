Hatter, Paul Maxwell Paul passed away peacefully at the McNally House Hospice in Grimsby, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in his 68th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Heather and his parents Max and Gwen Hatter. Loved stepfather of Lorraine Orme and Hope Lockhart. Dear grandfather to Tristin, Evan and Noah. Dear brother of Elizabeth and Will Fuller and Susan Hatter. Uncle to Jesse and Nita, Rory and Stephanie and great niece and nephew Emma and Owen. Will also be remembered by his son in law John Lockhart. Many thanks to the staff at Juravinski Hospital, V.O.N. nurse Suzanna and all of the care givers involved. Special thanks to the staff at McNally House for the loving care you gave Paul. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr., Stoney Creek, on Wednesday, October 28th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. when a Celebration of his Life will be held. Inurnment to follow at Mountview Gardens, Stoney Creek. A reception with family and friends will take place at a later date. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please visit the Donald V. Brown website to register for a convenient visitation time and for the celebration of his life. As an expression of sympathy, donations to McNally House would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca