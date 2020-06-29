Peacefully at home, Paul passed away in Hamilton, Ontario on Friday June 26, 2020, in his 62nd year. Predeceased b his father Paul, mother Rosalie grandparents Susan and Murray and his sister-in-law Susan. Dearly loved and best friend of Terry Lee. Survived by brother Eric (Linda) and sister Sandra. Special friend to many others and Paul will be sadly missed by his relatives and friends. Thank you to Paramedics, Police Officer El Hassen # 268 and his partner, and the coroner Dr. Dior Caruso and the superintendent, Leonard for their kind words, deeds and excellent assistance. Visitation and Service are by invitation only and will be held at the M. A. Clark & Sons Funeral Home 567 Upper Wellington Street, Hamilton on Tuesday June 30 from 12:30 to 2:00 PM. Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 PM. Interment in Mount Hamilton Cemetery. If so desired donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. " Your love of family, sense of humour, and bright smile will live on forever, final a day without pain"