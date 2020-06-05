Paul R. SIMPSON
1934-03-30 - 2020-06-03
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Simpson, husband of Betty Joan Simpson, passed away on June, 3, 2020 in his 87th year at home at Tansley Woods. Father of Debra Simpson (Wayne Duff), Dr. Mark Simpson (Tina Thoden), beloved grandfather of Nadia Simpson, and step-grandfather to Alicia Thoden (Patrick O'Grady). Pre-deceased by his parents Gerald Simpson (1956), and Verna Simpson (1958). A highly dedicated and respected Science teacher and Secondary School Vice Principal with the Hamilton Board of Education. Winner of the Walter Clark Award, recognizing his outstanding qualities as a teacher. He was also an author of a resource book for vice-principals. After his retirement he volunteered for 27 years with the March of Dimes Canada, and in 2017 he was the recipient of the Honourable Paul Martin Senior Award for his contributions to the March of Dimes. He will be missed by a wide circle of family, friends, students, and colleagues. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be interred in the family plot in Hamilton at a later date. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the March of Dimes Canada - Jason's House. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved